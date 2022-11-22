AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

