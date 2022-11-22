Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.79 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $18.79 million and $1.85 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.01640279 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012891 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00036449 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.01654764 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

