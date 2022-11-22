AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,007 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX opened at $412.89 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.63 and a 200-day moving average of $364.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

