Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 90.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 242 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,214 shares of company stock valued at $37,586,106. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.