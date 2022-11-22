AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,438 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 128.6% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $523.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $231.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.38. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

