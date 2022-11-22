AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

