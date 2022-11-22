AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 182,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Premier by 360.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 104,478 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Premier by 1,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after buying an additional 242,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

