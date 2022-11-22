Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $950.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock worth $1,490,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 358,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 528,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 271,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.