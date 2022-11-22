AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.89.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $361.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $343.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

