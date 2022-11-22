Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.22 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASUR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asure Software to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Asure Software to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Asure Software Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asure Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

