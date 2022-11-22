HEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.02 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. HEX has a market cap of $15.60 billion and approximately $7.02 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HEX has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.50 or 0.08720774 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00462462 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.28373958 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.