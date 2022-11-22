AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2,519.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of UGI by 107.2% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

