Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 4.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

