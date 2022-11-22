AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AutoNation by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $118.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.