AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 364.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of CNX opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

