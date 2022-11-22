Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $892.24 million and approximately $111.37 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00009214 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00025284 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005842 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008764 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000047 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,519,821,218 coins and its circulating supply is 5,988,317,072,504 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
