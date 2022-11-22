Coin98 Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $48.99 million and $12.68 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.90 or 0.01640279 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012891 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00036449 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00044656 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.19 or 0.01654764 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

