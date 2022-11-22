Barclays Lowers Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Price Target to GBX 85

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Pod Point Group Stock Down 0.8 %
LON PODP opened at GBX 71.40 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. Pod Point Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.75 ($3.41).
Pod Point Group Company Profile
