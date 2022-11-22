Barclays Lowers Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Price Target to GBX 85

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Pod Point Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LON PODP opened at GBX 71.40 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37. Pod Point Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.75 ($3.41).

Pod Point Group Company Profile

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

