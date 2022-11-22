Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $170.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

