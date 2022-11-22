FORA Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $234.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $361.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.53.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

