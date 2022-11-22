Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-$7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.67.

J opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 94.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

