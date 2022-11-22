CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 354 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,212,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88.

