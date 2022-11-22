CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 50.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

