Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

