Atria Investments LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,288,000 after acquiring an additional 577,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $252.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.