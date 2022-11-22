Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,693 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,212,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

