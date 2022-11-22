CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $285,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

See Also

