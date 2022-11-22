Atria Investments LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $347,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,138 shares of company stock worth $3,091,625. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $152.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

