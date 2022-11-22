Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.