Atria Investments LLC Sells 240 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Markel by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 81,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 875.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,266.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,176.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,243.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

