Atria Investments LLC Sells 287 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.5 %

CRL stock opened at $240.84 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $385.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock valued at $897,603. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

