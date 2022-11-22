Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $220.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

