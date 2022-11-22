Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

