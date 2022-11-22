Atria Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,802 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Shopify by 993.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 611.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 873.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

