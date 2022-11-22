Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 14,083 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

