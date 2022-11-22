Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 16,506 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000.
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance
Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.26.
