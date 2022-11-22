Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

