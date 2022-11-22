Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.18 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

