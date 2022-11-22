Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 84,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $115.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.