Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

About Knight-Swift Transportation



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

