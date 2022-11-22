Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.