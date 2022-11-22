Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 56 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

