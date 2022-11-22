Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

