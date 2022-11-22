Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $23,528,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi Company Profile

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

