Atria Investments LLC Sells 14,792 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,792 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after buying an additional 1,216,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $123.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

