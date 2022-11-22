Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,187 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $138.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

