Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.94.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

