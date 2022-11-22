General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NYSE:GIS opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

