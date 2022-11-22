Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 20,684 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

