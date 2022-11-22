Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 558 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

